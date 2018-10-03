Matthews United Methodist Church’s message regarding ex-pastor’s photo hanging on the wall

The Rev. Chuck Wilson spoke to his congregation about the photo of ex-pastor Lane Hurley in August. He said that neither the church nor United Methodist leaders were aware of any sexual abuse of children by Hurley during his time in Matthews.
By
Ryan Blaney wins the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Latest News

Ryan Blaney wins the Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney wins the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, September 30, 2018. Blaney wins when drivers Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. wreck in the final turn of the race.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service