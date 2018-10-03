Brother of Colts player dead in South Carolina drive-by shooting

Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper, Torrey Smith and Charlotte District Attorney Spencer Merriweather talk bail reform as part of the Player Coalition Tuesday outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Here is a candid look at their conversation.
NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney wins the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, September 30, 2018. Blaney wins when drivers Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. wreck in the final turn of the race.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that the early bye week is going to help the team with wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Curtis Samuel coming back and tight end Greg Olsen being given time to continue to heal.