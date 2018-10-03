Brother of Colts player dead in South Carolina drive-by shooting

Overton Deshan Good, brother of Colts tackle Denzelle Good, died Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Gaffney, S.C. Authorities have charged one man with murder as they continue to investigate.
