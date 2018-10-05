Clayton defends home turf, upends South Johnston in conference action

The Clayton Comets remained in the driver’s seat of the Greater Neuse Conference with a 26-14 win over South Johnston.
Clayton (6-1, 2-0) never trailed and kept South Johnston off the board until the fourth quarter. Both teams went scoreless in the first, but the Comets scored 13 in the second, and struck early in the third to build a 19-0 lead before the Trojans struck pay dirt on a long touchdown pass.
CARDINAL GIBBONS 47, SANDERSON 13
Coming off a bye week, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders didn’t look like they missed a beat during homecoming, taking care of business with a 36-point win over Sanderson.
The Spartans (2-5, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead when Dylan Bollinger connected with Justin Daniel on their opening drive, but Gibbons (5-1, 2-0) scored 15 unanswered. Sanderson was able to pull to within two, 15-13, when Trey Baker hit Josh Vines for a score. The Spartans had no answer for Crusaders’ quarterback Nick Frey, who had more than 200 yards passing at halftime as the host led 28-13 at intermission.
Cardinal Gibbons would pitch a second half shutout and Frey would finish with 299 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
ENLOE 21, BROUGHTON 19
The Eagles improved to 7-0 with an exciting finish for the third consecutive game.
Enloe (7-0, 3-0) defensive back Daekwon Rodgers picked off a Broughton pass in the endzone to stop a Capitals’ drive with 22.7 seconds remaining in the game.
WAKE FOREST 55 KNIGHTDALE 14
Wake Forest ran their winning streak to 36 in a row Friday night, dominating Knightdale 55-14 on the road.
The Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 lead early and never looked back.
By the third quarter, Wake Forest head coach Reggie Lucas was digging into his bag of tricks. Lucas called a trick play — quarterback Seth Hillman lateraled to future South Carolina wide receiver Traevon Kenion, who promptly delivered a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mateo Sudipo.
It was all Cougars from there. Wake Forest raised their record to 6-0 with the victory, and the Knights fell to 4-2.
REIDSVILLE 64 CARRBORO 0
Reidsville arrived in Carrboro Friday night, ready to give the Jaguars, their Mid-State 2A conference rival, a bit of a reality check.
The night began as an opportunity for the Jaguars to re-establish themselves as a contender in 2A football. Coming into Friday night, Carrboro had started the season 3-1 — their best record through four games since 2013.
However, the Rams showed why they’re one of the contenders to go all the way in 2A this year. They dominated on both sides of the ball, leading 43-0 at the half and shutting Carrboro out in the second half, as well.
The Jaguars still boast a winning record, falling to 3-2 with the loss. Reidsville, meanwhile, moved to 7-0 with the victory.
NORTHERN DURHAM 33, ORANAGE 0
Northern Durham’s breakout season only became more impressive on Friday night.
In front of a home crowd at Durham County Stadium, the Knights shut out the Orange Panthers 33-0, moving their record to 7-0 and 2-0 in the Big 8-3A conference.
As the Knights Twitter put it, it was the Knights first win over Orange in “well … a long, long, long time.”
The Knights are now 7-0, off to one of their best starts in school history. Orange dropped to 2-4 overall, but the Panthers still hold a winning record in the Big 8 conference at 2-1.
