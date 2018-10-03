Panthers Cam Newton: It was the right decision to sign Eric Reid

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that it was the right decision to sign safety Eric Reid. Newton says that Reid is a great player who is a very physical safety and that "we need him to be him."
