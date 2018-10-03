Panthers Cam Newton: It was the right decision to sign Eric Reid
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that it was the right decision to sign safety Eric Reid. Newton says that Reid is a great player who is a very physical safety and that "we need him to be him."
Co-prosecutors Kristen Northrup and Jane Honeycutt react to the Kevin Olsen verdict Wednesday. The 23-year-old brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was found innocent of three counts of 2nd degree rape, among other sexual assault charges.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked for his thoughts on new team owner David Tepper during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Social media was abuzz with conversations about Newton's billess cap that he wore.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith spent part of Tuesday learning about issues that Charlotte has including the bail, education and juvenile detention systems. Smith says that it was a great day of learning.
Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith says that new team owner David Tepper cares about the city. Smith says that it is not just the flaws in the criminal justice system but Tepper cares about the people in need.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drew an unsportsmanlike penalty during fourth quarter action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Newton discusses how it happened and what was more embarrassing.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is not surprised by the efforts of center Ryan Kalil providing blocking for running back CJ Anderson on a touchdown run on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy had uncertainty about whether he would play in the NFL on his darkest days. On Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Palardy inked a three year extension with the Carolina Panthers through 2021.
Miracle Balsitis and Amanda Johnson talk about why it was important to remove a photo of their father, Lane Hurley, from a wall at Matthews United Methodist Church. Hurley was convicted of sexually abusing his niece.
Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper, Torrey Smith and Charlotte District Attorney Spencer Merriweather talk bail reform as part of the Player Coalition Tuesday outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Here is a candid look at their conversation.