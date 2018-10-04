Panthers Greg Olsen: It has been a long three weeks
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen practiced on Thursday, October 4, 2018 by catching some passes and working to get his conditioning back after three weeks away from play. Olsen has been rehabilitating his fractured right foot.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith spent part of Tuesday learning about issues that Charlotte has including the bail, education and juvenile detention systems. Smith says that it was a great day of learning.
Miracle Balsitis and Amanda Johnson talk about why it was important to remove a photo of their father, Lane Hurley, from a wall at Matthews United Methodist Church. Hurley was convicted of sexually abusing his niece.
Co-prosecutors Kristen Northrup and Jane Honeycutt react to the Kevin Olsen verdict Wednesday. The 23-year-old brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was found innocent of three counts of 2nd degree rape, among other sexual assault charges.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked for his thoughts on new team owner David Tepper during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Social media was abuzz with conversations about Newton's billess cap that he wore.
