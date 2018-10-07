Could Canes’ Staal be in ‘beast mode’ more this season?

The Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New York Rangers on Sunday meant the first small Staal gathering of the season.

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal once referred to Canes center Jordan Staal as the “beast” of the family because of his size and strength. If Jordan’s early season play is any indication, it might be oft-used again by Marc and Minnesota’s Eric Staal, the former Canes captain and the oldest of the three NHL-playing brothers.

Jordan Staal has been bouncing people around. Not bashing them. That’s not his playing style. But using his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame to separate people from pucks, finish checks with force and root out position in front of the opposing net.

Rod Brind’Amour, in his first season as head coach, is demanding a more physical approach as part of his “tough-to-play-against” mantra for the Canes. That means everyone.

“Being physical is part of my game and maybe I’ve slipped at times from that and I want to get back to that a little more,” Staal said in an interview Saturday.

In the Canes’ season opener, a 2-1 overtime loss Thursday to the New York Islanders, Staal had the goal, seven shots and won 19 of 27 draws in his 20-plus minutes. And had eight hits. That’s beast mode.

Staal, again centering a line with Justin Williams and rookie Warren Foegele, had another strong game Friday as the Canes topped the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road. He led the forwards in minutes played in a 3-1 victory that gave Brind’Amour his first win as coach.

“I’ve been running into a few people, I don’t know if it was by accident or not,” Staal said, smiling.

Eight hits in the opener? An accident?

“I think they gave me a couple extra,” he joked. “They may be mixing me up with ‘Foegs’ or something.

“But when you demand that speed and demand that work ethic, those hits come a lot more. When you’re skating and being tenacious, they kind of just come. I’m not going out and hunting for them, but when you move your feet and work hard, they end up coming.”

Told he’s not backing off from any hits, Staal said, “No, I don’t have that tendency.”

Brind’Amour, in talking Saturday about Sebastian Aho at center, said, “It’s a tough position to play. That’s why you take for granted the guys who are good at it. They cover a lot of ground and they cover up a lot of ... they’re just in the play all the time.”

That’s Staal. He’s in the play all the time. If there’s a player in the lineup who most resembles Brind’Amour in his playing days -- at center, tough defensively, winning the big draws, former Stanley Cup winner -- it’s Staal.

“I can’t keep talking about him, I don’t think, because there’s nothing you can say more that I haven’t said about how valuable he is to us and what a great player he is,” Brind’Amour said Saturday. “It’s just shift-in and shift-out. It’s just the same.

“And he doesn’t play an easy game, to do that every night. We’re real lucky to have him.”

Staal won his Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and was in the playoffs all six years with the Pens. Since the trade to Carolina in June 2012, he has yet to return to postseason is six seasons with the Canes. There have been trying times in those six years -- the death of his infant daughter last season, Eric being traded, a broken leg -- that have tested his fortitude. But he remains a big part of the backbone of the team.

A co-captain last season with Justin Faulk, Staal now is an alternate captain as the “C” is being worn by Williams. No problem there.

Staal and Williams both have been energized by having Foegele on their line. Staal says the 22-year-old rookie is “fun to watch” and another tenacious player, especially on the forecheck.

“He goes and gets pucks and makes it hard on the other team,” Staal said.

Sounds like he’s describing himself.