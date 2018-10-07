Colorado bear shocked by electrified ‘unwelcome mat’
A bear received an unexpected shock when it placed its snout on an electric “unwelcome mat” meant to keep intruders away by a structure in Gunnison, Colorado. These mats are a recommended method of bear-proofing one’s house to keep them off property.
USGS/NASA Landsat 8 images illustrate the intense flooding that developed around Goldsboro, NC when record-breaking rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overtop its banks and crest at 27.6 feet Sept. 18, 2018.
In December 1991, Dennis Easterling climbed atop a LongHorn Steakhouse billboard on Independence Boulevard and vowed to stay until the Charlotte Hornets won two straight games. Easterling would stay on the billboard for 35 days.
Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue posted a video on Facebook of a electric power line catching on fire after a tree fell on it near Cameron, NC. The incident was one of the many examples of destruction caused by Hurricane Florence across North Carolina.
In 1913, Joe McNeely, a 19-year-old African-American, was dragged from his bed at Good Samaritan Hospital and riddled with bullets by a white mob. A local historian says it happened at what is now part of Bank of America Stadium.
Murals aren't what you may think. This festival celebrates the form, with new ones from Charlotte artists and special guests. This video is part of an underwriting project with the Thrive Campaign for the Arts, supporting Charlotte arts journalism
Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue poses "The Big Question: Eric Reid Episode," as to what is being said about the team's recent acquisition of safety Eric Reid and how he will fit into the team's plans.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen practiced on Thursday, October 4, 2018 by catching some passes and working to get his conditioning back after three weeks away from play. Olsen has been rehabilitating his fractured right foot.
Miracle Balsitis and Amanda Johnson talk about why it was important to remove a photo of their father, Lane Hurley, from a wall at Matthews United Methodist Church. Hurley was convicted of sexually abusing his niece.
