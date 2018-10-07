Kid freaks out after getting a bracelet from Cam Newton

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is very thankful for kicker Graham Gano following Sunday's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in play to give the team the win.
A bear received an unexpected shock when it placed its snout on an electric “unwelcome mat” meant to keep intruders away by a structure in Gunnison, Colorado. These mats are a recommended method of bear-proofing one’s house to keep them off property.
USGS/NASA Landsat 8 images illustrate the intense flooding that developed around Goldsboro, NC when record-breaking rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overtop its banks and crest at 27.6 feet Sept. 18, 2018.
In December 1991, Dennis Easterling climbed atop a LongHorn Steakhouse billboard on Independence Boulevard and vowed to stay until the Charlotte Hornets won two straight games. Easterling would stay on the billboard for 35 days.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.