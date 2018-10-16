Here’s how NFL star Rae Carruth and ‘knockout’ Cherica Adams met

Cherica Adams implicates her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth in a 911 call on November 16, 1999. Adams has been shot by a hitman when Carruth slows on Rea Road in south Charlotte.
By
Full documentary: Carruth

Latest News

Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service