‘Please don’t let my baby die’: Cherica Adams and her newborn fight for their lives

Emergency personnel rush Cherica Adams from Rea Road in south Charlotte to a hospital where she fights for her life and the life of her unborn child as boyfriend Rae Carruth arrives at the hospital with another woman.
Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

