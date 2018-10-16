After Cherica Adams’ death, FBI catches Carruth in car trunk

Cherica Adams dies on December 14, 1999 and former Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth makes a decision that will make him material for a comedy routine by fleeing in the trunk of a car.
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

