Carruth trial begins with Cherica’s 911 call: ‘She was the strongest witness for herself’

Emergency personnel rush Cherica Adams from Rea Road in south Charlotte to a hospital where she fights for her life and the life of her unborn child as boyfriend Rae Carruth arrives at the hospital with another woman.
Former Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth contemplates several scenarios to terminate the pregnancy of his girlfriend Cherica Adams before deciding on a drive by shooting that enlists the help of friend Michael Kennedy and a hitman.
The jury must now decide unanimously on the four charges facing Carruth. The charges are: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, using an instrument with intent to destroy an unborn child and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
Saundra Adams, the mother of Rae Carruth’s late girlfriend, talks about how she’s forgiven the men who killed her daughter. People close to the case are preparing for Carruth’s release on October 22, 2018.
Cherica Adams implicates her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth in a 911 call on November 16, 1999. Adams has been shot by a hitman when Carruth slows on Rea Road in south Charlotte.
Hitman Van Brett Watkins is a witness for the prosecution but they deem him too risky. The defense led by attorney David Rudolf decide to roll the dice on Watkins and call him to the stand. Watkins does not disappoint in his performance.