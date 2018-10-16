Hitman threatens Carruth’s attorney: ‘I could rip you like a rag doll’

Hitman Van Brett Watkins is a witness for the prosecution but they deem him too risky. The defense led by attorney David Rudolf decide to roll the dice on Watkins and call him to the stand. Watkins does not disappoint in his performance.
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

