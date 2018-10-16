Life after tragedy: Chancellor Lee’s ‘determination’ and a mother’s forgiveness

Saundra Adams, the mother of Rae Carruth’s late girlfriend, talks about how she’s forgiven the men who killed her daughter. People close to the case are preparing for Carruth’s release on October 22, 2018.
Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

