Panthers Cam Newton: Graham Gano put the team on his toe today

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is very thankful for kicker Graham Gano following Sunday's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in play to give the team the win.
