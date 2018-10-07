Panthers’ Gano happy to help team to win

Carolina Panthers' kicker Graham Gano shared the credit with the team, and took a low-key approach while answering post-game questions about his 63-yard game winning field goal against the New York Giants.
By
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is jokingly complimentary of wide receiver Jarius Wright following the team's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton is happy Wright is with the team.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that Sunday's game against the New York Giants was as close to a playoff game as the team has had thus far. The win was not pretty but kicker Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds.

