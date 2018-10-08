Panthers Cam Newton on the importance of yards after the catch

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks about the importance of yards after the catch following Sunday's win over the New York Giants 33-31 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton says that the receivers are peaking at the right time.
Panthers Cam Newton: Jarius Wright is sneaky

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is jokingly complimentary of wide receiver Jarius Wright following the team's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton is happy Wright is with the team.

Ugly game but Panthers Cam Newton will take it

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that Sunday's game against the New York Giants was as close to a playoff game as the team has had thus far. The win was not pretty but kicker Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds.

