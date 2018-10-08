Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano made a 63-yard field goal with one second left to beat the New York Giants, 33-31, Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. It was the longest field goal of Gano’s career.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has high praise for second-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel who Newton refers to as Cupid. Samuel had a pass reception and run during first quarter action that resulted in a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Carolina Panthers' kicker Graham Gano shared the credit with the team, and took a low-key approach while answering post-game questions about his 63-yard game winning field goal against the New York Giants.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is very thankful for kicker Graham Gano following Sunday's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in play to give the team the win.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is jokingly complimentary of wide receiver Jarius Wright following the team's 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton is happy Wright is with the team.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that Sunday's game against the New York Giants was as close to a playoff game as the team has had thus far. The win was not pretty but kicker Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with 11 seconds.