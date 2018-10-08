N.C. State, UNC commits highlight 2018 John Wall Holiday Invitational field

Broughton High School will once again be the site of the one of the best prep basketball tournaments in the nation.
The John Wall Holiday Invitational announced the 2018 field Monday night, and basketball fans in the Hoop State should be more than pleased. The tournament, which will take place Dec. 26-29, features some of the top talent in the nation, as well as some of the best players in North Carolina.
Two of the top five players from North Carolina in the class of 2019, and the state’s top two players in the class of 2020 will participate in the highly anticipated event.
Class of 2019 No. 2 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, Patrick Williams, who recently committed to Florida State, will lead West Charlotte to Raleigh for the John Wall. The state’s No. 4 player in 2019, Greg Gantt, a Providence commit, will return with Trinity Christian out of Fayetteville.
The top two players in the class of 2020 will also make their John Wall Holiday Invitational debuts. Trinity Academy five-star power forward Isaiah Todd, No. 1 player in 2020, and South Central (Winterville) center Day’Ron Sharpe (No. 2), will both lead their respective teams in the event. Sharpe verbally committed to UNC over the summer, while Todd recently received an offer from the Tar Heels.
Jalen Lecque, who verbally committed to N.C. State last week, will return to the John Wall for the second straight season. Last season Lecque played for Christ School out of Arden. Lecque transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire over the summer.
Here’s the entire field for the John Wall Holiday Invitational:
Panther Creek
Virginia Episcopal
Cannon School (Concord)
Downey Christian
South Central (Winterville)
Ranney School (Tinton Falls, NJ)
Word of God
Brewster Academy
Leesville Road
Prolific Prep (Napa, Ca.)
Athens Drive
Trinity Christian (Fayetteville)
Trinity Academy (Raleigh)
Garner
West Charlotte
Broughton
Comments