South Central center Day’Ron Sharpe, who committed to UNC this summer, will lead the Falcons to Raleigh in the 2018 John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament. News & Observer

N.C. State, UNC commits highlight 2018 John Wall Holiday Invitational field

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

October 08, 2018 09:06 PM

Broughton High School will once again be the site of the one of the best prep basketball tournaments in the nation.

The John Wall Holiday Invitational announced the 2018 field Monday night, and basketball fans in the Hoop State should be more than pleased. The tournament, which will take place Dec. 26-29, features some of the top talent in the nation, as well as some of the best players in North Carolina.

Two of the top five players from North Carolina in the class of 2019, and the state’s top two players in the class of 2020 will participate in the highly anticipated event.

Class of 2019 No. 2 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, Patrick Williams, who recently committed to Florida State, will lead West Charlotte to Raleigh for the John Wall. The state’s No. 4 player in 2019, Greg Gantt, a Providence commit, will return with Trinity Christian out of Fayetteville.

The top two players in the class of 2020 will also make their John Wall Holiday Invitational debuts. Trinity Academy five-star power forward Isaiah Todd, No. 1 player in 2020, and South Central (Winterville) center Day’Ron Sharpe (No. 2), will both lead their respective teams in the event. Sharpe verbally committed to UNC over the summer, while Todd recently received an offer from the Tar Heels.

Jalen Lecque, who verbally committed to N.C. State last week, will return to the John Wall for the second straight season. Last season Lecque played for Christ School out of Arden. Lecque transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire over the summer.

Here’s the entire field for the John Wall Holiday Invitational:

Panther Creek

Virginia Episcopal

Cannon School (Concord)

Downey Christian

South Central (Winterville)

Ranney School (Tinton Falls, NJ)

Word of God

Brewster Academy

Leesville Road

Prolific Prep (Napa, Ca.)

Athens Drive

Trinity Christian (Fayetteville)

Trinity Academy (Raleigh)

Garner

West Charlotte

Broughton











