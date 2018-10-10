Woman thought knife at haunted house was fake. So she stabbed her friend, cops say

A woman stabbed her friend with a real knife that she thought was a fake part of a haunted house act in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.
Tawnya Greenfield told Nashville TV station WZTV that she was handed what she thought was a “prop knife” by someone she believed was part of the act at Nashville Nightmare on Friday night. The man told her to stab her friend, she told the station.
The friend, 29-year-old James “Jay” Yochim, told The Tennessean newspaper that he looked down and “saw blood pouring from a knife wound that went clear through his forearm.” He received nine stitches at a hospital, according to the newspaper.
Yochim told The Tennessean that he understood why his friend believed the knife was fake: “Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons ... and it was all fake,” he told the newspaper.
The friend who stabbed Yochim has not been charged, Fox News reported, citing a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
In a statement Tuesday night, Nashville Nightmare said one of its workers “has been placed on leave until we can determine his involvement,” The Tennessean reported.
