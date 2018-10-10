Thomas Davis is glad to be back to work with his brothers
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is glad to be back with his team not only after a 4-game suspension to begin the season, but also the illness of one parent and the death of another during the same time period.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook video of potential clues that include a Dr. Seus book and a concert t-shirt that relate to Asha Degree, a 9-year-old who was reported missing Feb. 14, 2000.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks about the importance of yards after the catch following Sunday's win over the New York Giants 33-31 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton says that the receivers are peaking at the right time.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has high praise for second-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel who Newton refers to as Cupid. Samuel had a pass reception and run during first quarter action that resulted in a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano made a 63-yard field goal with one second left to beat the New York Giants, 33-31, Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. It was the longest field goal of Gano’s career.
Carolina Panthers' kicker Graham Gano shared the credit with the team, and took a low-key approach while answering post-game questions about his 63-yard game winning field goal against the New York Giants.