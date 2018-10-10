Thomas Davis is glad to be back to work with his brothers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is glad to be back with his team not only after a 4-game suspension to begin the season, but also the illness of one parent and the death of another during the same time period.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service