CMS to close Thursday for Hurricane Michael: It’s the fourth storm day this year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will close Thursday as the area braces for high winds and flooding from Hurricane Michael, the district announced Wednesday evening.

“A strong storm system moving into the area tonight is predicted by experts to cause dangerously high winds, flash floods, unsafe travel conditions and possible long transportation delays for families, students and staff,” a district statement said.

“The district recognizes the impact of school closings on families in the community and made this decision in consultation with law enforcement and weather experts, city and county leaders and other area school districts.”

It’s the fourth bad-weather closing in the first two months of school, after classes were canceled for three days in the lead-up and aftermath of Tropical Storm Florence.

Union County Schools and some schools in York County, S.C., will also be closed Thursday.