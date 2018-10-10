Julius Peppers talks about helping with Hurricane Florence recovery

Carolina Panthers' defensive end Julius Peppers talks about the trip he took to Lumberton, NC, along with the United Way, to help the community in the recovery from Hurricane Florence.
By
Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Local

Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.

Greg Olsen returns

Latest News

Greg Olsen returns

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talks about his return from injury, missing the game, and expecting to play at a high level once he hits the field.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service