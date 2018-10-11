Wild Outer Banks horses caught on camera swimming from one island to another

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) redesigned the city's bus grid from a spoke-and-hub to a grid-like network starting Oct. 1, 2018. The changes are meant to benefit the majority of commuters, but some are struggling to adapt.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is glad to be back with his team not only after a 4-game suspension to begin the season, but also the illness of one parent and the death of another during the same time period.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook video of potential clues that include a Dr. Seus book and a concert t-shirt that relate to Asha Degree, a 9-year-old who was reported missing Feb. 14, 2000.
