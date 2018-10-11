Wild Outer Banks horses caught on camera swimming from one island to another

Three Shackleford Banks horses, two adults and one colt swam out to a marsh island to graze.
By
Greg Olsen returns

Latest News

Greg Olsen returns

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talks about his return from injury, missing the game, and expecting to play at a high level once he hits the field.

Trailer: Carruth documentary

Latest News

Trailer: Carruth documentary

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999 NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend murdered.

Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Local

Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service