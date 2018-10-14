Panthers Thomas Davis returns to field

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis returns to the lineup for the team on Sunday, October 14, 2018 after having been suspended the first four games of the season. Davis and his teammates face the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.
Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) redesigned the city's bus grid from a spoke-and-hub to a grid-like network starting Oct. 1, 2018. The changes are meant to benefit the majority of commuters, but some are struggling to adapt.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.