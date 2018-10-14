Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reflects on how Washington capitalized on their mistakes

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis returns to the lineup for the team on Sunday, October 14, 2018 after having been suspended the first four games of the season. Davis and his teammates face the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Washington cornerback Josh Norman meet briefly following the team's game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 14, 2018. Washington defeated Carolina 23-17.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dribbles onto the FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland to prepare for the team's game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, October 14, 2018. Newton's cleats are among his fashion.
Katie Burd is a big fan of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and she wants everyone to know that she is in love with him prior to the team's game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, October 14, 2018.