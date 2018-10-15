Green Hope, Middle Creek, Fuquay roll; Enloe remains perfect

Behind three touchdowns on the ground from Josh Hullum, Green Hope had little trouble with host Athens Drive during a 33-9 win Monday night.
Hullum scored from 30, 20 and 3-yards out to lead the Falcons (4-3, 2-0) to victory. The Jaguars (2-6, 0-2) were in the game early, down 14-9 after a field goal in the first quarter, followed by a touchdown hookup from Cameron Grisel to Myles Coble. But Green Hope would keep Athens out of the endzone the rest of the game.
Mateus Jones returned an interception for a touchdown in the second half for the Falcons and Hullum would score his third touchdown for the final margin of victory.
MIDDLE CREEK 37, APEX FRIENDSHIP 0
Sean Brown threw three touchdown passes and Middle Creek had little trouble with Apex Friendship during a 37-0 victory. Brown threw touchdowns passes to Sean Horton, Jamoore Ellis and Dylan Fabiszak to lead the Mustangs (5-4, 2-0) to its second straight victory. Adam Schmit t also added a rushing touchdown from 2-yards away. The Patriots (1-6, 0-2) have now dropped six games in a row
ENLOE (7-0, 3-0) 22, SOUTHEAST RALEIGH 13
Enloe continues to win close games, improving to 8-0 with a 22-13 win over Southeast Raleigh. This is the fourth consecutive game that the Eagles (8-0, 4-0) have one by one score. The Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3) still search for their first win of the 2018 season. The win gave Enloe its first 8-0 start in school history.
FUQUAY-VARINA 56, APEX 0
Tyrus Townsend scored three touchdowns for Fuquay-Varina, who rolled over Apex, 56-0. Townsend scored two rushing touchdowns, and returned an interception 54-yards for another score for the Bengals (5-2, 1-1).
