1015-canesnowaho

No slow start this season for Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Aho, who had three goals and four assists this past week, has been named the NHL’s third star of the week, the league announced Monday. But it has been more than a week of production for the Finnish center, who has at least one point in the Canes’ six games and 11 points total this season.

Aho matched his career high with four points Saturday in the Canes’ 5-4 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild with two goals and two assist. That extended the Carolina winning streak to four games before a 3-1 loss Sunday to Winnipeg.

Aho did not score a goal in his first 13 games as a rookie in 2016-17 and then in his first 15 games last season. He had 10 points in 18 combined October games in those two seasons.

Center Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, who had four goals and five assists, was named the NHL first star of the week. Defenseman Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the second star.