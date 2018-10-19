Cleveland outlast Clayton in battle of county rivals

Led by junior quarterback Darius Ocean and his many dangerous weapons, the Cleveland Rams got a leg up in the Greater Neuse 3A conference, defeating rival Clayton High School 35-21 Friday night.
Ocean passed for 241 yards and one touchdown and the Rams racked up 458 yards of total offense in an impressive performance. Tyson Dew rushed for 176 yards and two scores and his backfield mate Jalen Chadwick returned a kickoff 79-yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Cleveland would never trail or be tied again.
Clayton’s J.R. Walker got the game off to an exciting start, taking the ball 80-yards up the middle for a touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. But the Rams only needed two plays to get into the redzone and Dew scored from 20-yards out to tie the game at seven with 11:07 remaining in the first quarter, the first of his two first quarter touchdowns.
After the Comets’ defense stopped Cleveland on a 4th and goal from the one, the Rams’ defense got the ball back to Ocean the high-powered offense. Dew did the rest, taking it in from 31-yards to give the home team a 14-7 lead.
Clayton tied the game at 14 after a 4-yard run from Jalyn Emory before Chadwick’s touchdown on the ensuing kickoff broke the tie and put Cleveland in control for good. Ocean hit Kaleb Scott for a 30-yard run before the half, and Clayton pulled to within one score, 28-21, after a 40-yard touchdown run by Josh Wilson. But it was Ocean who would put the game away with less than two minutes remaining on the clock, scoring a short touchdown run for the final margin of victory.
With the win, Cleveland improves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Clayton drops to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
GARNER 35, FUQUAY-VARINA 6
Nolan Mclean accounted for three touchdowns and Daiveon Carrington rushed for one more as the Garner Trojans rolled to an impressive win over the Bengals.
Mclean threw for a pair of scores and run for another as the Trojans improved to 2-0 in the SWAC. Mclean threw touchdown passes to Jon-Anthony Johnson and Paulvin Horton in the win.
NORTHERN DURHAM 20, HILLSIDE 14
The Knights remained one of the few undefeated teams in the Triangle, pulling off a tight win over crosstown rival, Hillside.
Northern (8-0, 4-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead, only to watch the Hornets (5-3, 2-1) score two late touchdowns to make the came interesting down the stretch. Anthony Freeman and Karvell Oliver scored early as the Knights jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead.
MILLBROOK 34, SANDERSON 7
After a scoreless first quarter, Millbrook found its groove, while Sanderson was left looking for answers as the Wildcats clawed their way to a 34-7 victory.
Millbrook led 13-0 early in the third and was able to sneak one more score in with 2:17 remaining in the third to take a 20-0 lead into the final quarter. The Wildcats opened the fourth with an 8-play, 69-yard drive, capped off by a 2-yard score from Tristen Pullen. Hamee Melvin scored on a 34-yard run to make it 34-0 before the Spartans got on the board.
