Carolina Hurricanes’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (7) tries to shoot on goal while Washington Capitals’ Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, Lucas Johansen (21) and goalie Braden Holtby (70) defend during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Gerry Broome AP

Canes place Di Giuseppe on waivers

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

October 17, 2018 03:02 PM

Raleigh

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday placed forward Phil Di Giuseppe on NHL waivers.

If left unclaimed by any NHL team by noon Thursday, Di Giuseppe will be assigned to the Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate.

Di Giuseppe has played in two games this season -- against the New York Rangers and Vancouver -- and did not have a goal or assist.

The Canes signed Di Giuseppe to a one-year NHL contract in June that pays him $750,000 this season. He played in a career-high 49 games for the Canes last season, with five goals and eight assists, and was sixth on the team in hits (88).

