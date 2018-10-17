The Big Question before Panthers face the Eagles

Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue poses the Big Question before Panthers head to Philadelphia. and attempt to bounce back from last week's loss.
By
Full documentary: Carruth

Latest News

Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service