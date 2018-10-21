Will the Blue Line light rail and streetcar be open for your Monday commute?

The Lynx Blue Line light rail and Gold Line streetcar will return to full service Monday, the Charlotte Area Transit System said Sunday.
In a tweet, CATS said normal service would return to uptown, South End and between uptown and NoDa.
A fallen tree damaged overhead wires that provide electricity and communications to the trains when the remnants of Hurricane Michael blew across North Carolina, according an Oct. 16 Observer report.
CATS previously had said contractors were making $1.2 million in repairs, but did not give an exact date when they would be completed.
That forced passengers to use buses that have been set up to link the Blue Line stations that have been out of service between the Scaleybark and Sugar Creek stations. Passengers transferred from the train to the bus or vice versa to get to their final destinations.
