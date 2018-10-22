Rivera talks about Cam Newton’s composure down the stretch

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks ab out Cam Newton's composure in the fourth quarter and leading scoring opportunities, and awarding him a game ball in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Authors of Israeli cookbook tour Charlotte

Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook visit Charlotte on a tour of their new book "Israeli Soul". They visited La Shish Kabob and Golden Bakery in East Charlotte to try the taste of the city's Middle Eastern food scene.

Cam says there’s no need to worry

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says there's no need to worry and change anything, they just need to reinforce some things and get back to playing Carolina Panthers-style football.

