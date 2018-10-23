Kathy Manning feels positive after debate with Ted Budd

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks ab out Cam Newton's composure in the fourth quarter and leading scoring opportunities, and awarding him a game ball in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Saundra Adams expresses some concern as the man that planned her daughter's murder, Rae Carruth will be released from prison. Carruth, a former NFL rising star will be released from prison on October 22, 2018.
Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook visit Charlotte on a tour of their new book "Israeli Soul". They visited La Shish Kabob and Golden Bakery in East Charlotte to try the taste of the city's Middle Eastern food scene.
Over the last 16 years, the city of Charlotte has spent or committed $124 million to affordable housing. Next month, city leaders will ask voters for $50 million more. But the money hasn’t helped people like Curtis Simpson.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.