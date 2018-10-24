Cam Newton talks about his body prayer

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks ab out Cam Newton's composure in the fourth quarter and leading scoring opportunities, and awarding him a game ball in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Saundra Adams expresses some concern as the man that planned her daughter's murder, Rae Carruth will be released from prison. Carruth, a former NFL rising star will be released from prison on October 22, 2018.