North Carolina’s 9th District Democratic and Republican Congressional candidates face off in their first debate

Mark Harris and Dan McCready debated on WBTV to have a seat in the 9th District which stretches from southeast Charlotte to Fayettevile.
By
Authors of Israeli cookbook tour Charlotte

Latest News

Authors of Israeli cookbook tour Charlotte

Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook visit Charlotte on a tour of their new book "Israeli Soul". They visited La Shish Kabob and Golden Bakery in East Charlotte to try the taste of the city's Middle Eastern food scene.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service