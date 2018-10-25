Former basketball coach to plead guilty to groping college student on Charlotte flight

A former University of Cincinnati basketball coach is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning to misdemeanor assault stemming from the groping of a South Carolina college student on a 2017 flight into Charlotte last year.
Larry Davis was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 4203 from Milwaukee on Sept. 12, 2017, when the incident involving the 23-year-old female passenger allegedly occurred. The Observer does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report says the woman told officers that she was “inappropriately touched by the passenger seated next to her.”
Davis, who was co-associate head basketball coach in Cincinnati at the time, is scheduled for a hearing in Charlotte federal court in which he is expected to plead guilty to one federal count of misdemeanor assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Davis announced his retirement last month.
“The decision and timing of when to retire is never easy, but the time is right for me now. It’s time to move on to a new phase in my life,” Davis said, according to gobearcats.com.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported this week that the coach’s sudden departure came about an hour before his firing was to go into effect.
Three days after the 2017 incident, the school suspended Davis with pay for two weeks while it attempted to substantiate the allegations against him, according to a statement from UC Athletic Director Mike Bohn this week cited by the Enquirer.
“We recently learned that the allegations may have additional support. … As Mr. Davis is no longer employed by the University, we have no further comment,” according to the statement reported by the Enquirer.
From 1997 to2006, Davis was the head basketball coach at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. He also spent four years as an assistant coach at Wake Forest, where multiple reports credit him for the recruitment of NBA great Tim Duncan.
