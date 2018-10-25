Canes recall goalie Scott Darling from Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday recalled goalie Scott Darling from his conditioning stint with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
Darling, activated off NHL injured reserve on Monday, had 25 saves in the Checkers’ 3-1 win Wednesday over the Utica Comets and allowed the goal late in the game in Utica. N.Y.
Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday he did not see the game or video of Darling’s play in the game, saying, “I got all the updates and it sounded like it went pretty well for him. It’s encouraging he got through it and feels good about his game and the team felt good about it. He can put that all behind him now and get back up here and get ready to go.”
Brind’Amour said he was not sure when Darling would make his first start, saying, “Obviously soon. We’ll get him up, get him in the groove of everything and then make our decision.”
The Canes host the San Jose Sharks on Friday and the New York Islanders on Sunday. Petr Mrazek was the Canes’ starter Monday in a 3-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Darling, who lost 25 pounds in the offseason, was sharp throughout most of preseason training camp but suffered a lower-body injury in the Canes’ final preseason game Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3 and the Canes claimed goalie Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
McElhinney has a 3-1-0 record in four starts with a 2.76 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Mrazek is 2-2-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .888 save percentage.
“(Darling) is obviously healthy now, so we can leave that question behind,’” Brind’Amour said. “Now we just have to figure out who’s the best guy to go and get us a win (Friday).”
Brind’Amour said he wasn’t sure how management would handle having three goalies on the roster, saying, “I don’t think that’s the plan but that’s one of those decisions that are kind of out of my hands. The good news is we like all three of them. That’s a pretty good problem to have.”
Brind’Amour said he relies on goaltending coach Mike Bales in making the decisions on how the goalies are slotted into games.
