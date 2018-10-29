CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox: From one perspective we failed
Charlotte Mecklenburg Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says that the system does not check every students bags each day and that they will be reviewing procedures following the shooting death of a Butler High student on Monday, October 29, 2018.
Chancellor Lee Adams was all smiles during the Panthers pregame after players take pictures and offer him gifts. Chancellor is the son of Rae Carruth, a former Panther who plotted to murder Chancellor's mother while she was pregnant with him.