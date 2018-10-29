CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox: This is bullying that escalated out of control in Butler High shooting

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox first reports indicate that the Butler High shooting and death of a student was from bullying that escalated out of control on Monday, October 29, 2018.
