CMS Super Wilcox: Fair to say more lives than the two have been changed forever following shooting at Butler High

Charlotte Mecklenburg School Superintendent Clayton Wilcox speaks to the impact upon all everyone at Butler High School following the early morning shooting and death of a student on Monday, October 29, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service