Dump truck driver dead in multi-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Rock Hill, officials say

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash in York County on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, officials said.

Rock Hill Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers confirmed the truck driver was killed in the collision that happened about 10:25 a.m. on southbound I-77 around mile marker 81 between Exits 82 and 79.

The name of the driver who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash involved the dump truck, a Jeep SUV and a tractor-trailer, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Miller said.

It is unclear if the SUV driver was hurt.

All three vehicles were heading southbound when the tractor-trailer in front slowed, Miller said. The dump truck, in the rear of the three vehicles, collided with the SUV and the tractor-trailer before going off the right side of the highway where the dump truck struck some trees, Miller said.

Rock Hill Fire Department, EMS and other emergency officials responded to the crash that was inside the Rock Hill city limits.

Traffic in the right two lanes of the highway was blocked for more than an hour after the crash.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

