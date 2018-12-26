Is Leesville Road sophomore Carter Whitt the best guard in the state? His coach thinks so

Carter Whitt (11) of Leesville Road drives with a layup against Sylvester White, left, of Trinity Academy. The Trinity Academy Tigers played the Leesville Road Pride in a high school basketball game that was part of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament in Raleigh, N.C. on December 26, 2018. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com