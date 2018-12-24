Wake Forest receiver Greg Dortch will enter 2019 NFL Draft

Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch, a first-team All-ACC selection as a return specialist and all-purpose back in 2018, announced Sunday he would enter the 2019 NFL Draft and give up his final two years of college eligibility.
“Greg informed us of his decision and we support him 100 percent,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement released by the school. “Greg was an exceptional player for us at Wake Forest the past two seasons. He is a very skilled receiver, a dynamic punt and kick returner, and a great teammate.”
As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Dortch had 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the ACC in all-purpose yards during the regular season with 1,750, averaging 145.8 per game.
Dortch’s 1,078 receiving yards this season were the second-most by a Wake Forest player -- Chris Givens had 1,330 yards in 2011. Dortch’s 1,750 all-purpose yards ranked only behind Kenny Moore’s 1,854 yards in 2007.
Dortch received the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, given annually to the conference’s most courageous player and named for the former Wake Forest star.
Dortch was named a first-team All-America as a punt returner by the Football Writers Association of America and was a second-team All-America by The Associated Press as an all-purpose player.
Dortch becomes the fourth Wake Forest player to leave early for the NFL, along with linebacker Jon Abbate (2007), Givens (2012) and safety Jessie Bates (2018).
