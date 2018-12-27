Boy thought Cam Newton gave him a jersey for Christmas. Then the Panthers QB did so.

When a little boy unwrapped a gift on Christmas, he was so excited to see it was a Cam Newton jersey that he thought it was a present from the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

The 6-year-old’s aunt wanted his belief to become reality and shared a video of him on Twitter with the hope of getting Newton’s attention.

It worked.

The Panthers quarterback is giving Robbie Rooks another day to unwrap a Christmas gift, according to a tweet from the NFL team.

Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF — JORDAN (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018

Newton has an autographed jersey for Robbie, according to the Panthers’ Twitter feed.

“Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one ... with some extra drip,” read tweets from the team.

What Newton saw was the video of a thrilled Robbie jumping up and down and holding up the blue Carolina No. 1 jersey he received as a Christmas present.

“Cam Newton!” the video shows Robbie cheering, before being asked what he wanted to say to the Panthers quarterback. “Thank you Cam Newton.”





The 13-second video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times as of Thursday evening.

Robbie’s aunt shared the video on Twitter, and asked for help with retweets in an effort to bring it to Newton’s attention.

Newton obliged and even met the aunt’s request to “give his little fan a signed jersey,” according to the tweets.

... with some extra drip pic.twitter.com/BQOHMVxT1o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

People commenting on the Twitter feed praised Newton for the gesture. A number of New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcon fans applauded the gift from their rival.

It is not the only gift Newton has delivered this holiday season.

The former NFL MVP recently held his fifth-annual Surprise Sleigh, where Newton distributed $100,000 worth of cash donations and gift cards, and more from his foundation, “Conn’s Home Plus and Academy Sports” to five locations in Charlotte, the Observer reported.