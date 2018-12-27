Lost driver stopped at Circle K on Christmas Eve. She left with a winning lotto ticket.

A Shelby woman says she is $141,000 wealthier after a good deed led to a winning lottery ticket on Christmas Eve.
Georgina Hopper said it all began when she stopped by her church to donate a turkey for a Christmas meal, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
While she was out, she decided to pick up the barbecue she’d ordered for Christmas dinner the next day, according to the release. She got lost in Shelby, pulled into a Circle K on West Dixon Boulevard to ask for directions, and while there, decided to buy a $5 Powerball/Mega Millions scratch-off ticket.
“When I saw the matching numbers, I couldn’t believe I actually won,” Hopper said, according to the lottery’s release. “ ... It’s a blessing.”
Hopper claimed her $200,000 prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,003, according to the lottery.
She plans to use the money to buy a house, the lottery’s release states.
