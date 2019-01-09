Latest News

Trinity Academy to host City of Oaks Classic basketball tournament

By Jonas Pope IV

January 09, 2019 03:39 PM

Isaiah Todd (14) of Trinity Academy scores with a layup against Alec Carawan (20) and RJ Wilson (24) of Leesville Road. The Trinity Academy Tigers played the Leesville Road Pride in a high school basketball game that was part of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament in Raleigh, N.C. on December 26, 2018.
RALEIGH

UNC target Isaiah Todd and Virginia commit Kadin Shedrick headline the 2019 Phenom City of Oaks Classic.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday at Trinity Academy in Raleigh. Ten teams will play in two sessions, beginning at noon with Southern Durham taking on Louisburg High School. The Warriors, a 2A school from Franklin County, are led by guard Elijah Jamison. The 6-3 sophomore averages 30.8 points per game for Louisburg.

At 1:30 pm, Ravenscroft will take on Athens Drive. The Jaguars feature Northern Kentucky commit D.J. Robertson. The Ravens are led by Jake van der Heigden, a 6-8 forward committed to Bucknell. In the 3 pm game, Granville Central takes on Durham Academy, featuring M.J. Rice, a 6-5 freshman who leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game.

Heritage will take on Word of God (6 pm) to start session two. The nightcap will feature a battle of big men between Todd, of Trinity Academy and Shedrick, the 6-10 center headed to UVA.

Todd (6-9) is the top player in the state in the class of 2020, and is being heavily recruited by the Tar Heels.

Cost of admission is $10 per session.

