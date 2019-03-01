How close are UNC’s Sterling Manley and Leaky Black to getting back? Here is the latest.

North Carolina sophomore Sterling Manley practiced full court on Thursday for the first time since he sat with a sore knee, UNC coach Roy Williams said Friday.
However, Williams does not expect to play Manley on Saturday when No. 5 UNC (23-5, 12-2 ACC) takes on Clemson (17-11, 7-8). If Manley does miss Saturday’s game, it will be his 17th consecutive game missed. Manley has not played since Dec. 29 against Davidson.
Manley, a 6-11, 235-pound forward, was averaging 4.4 points per game and 4.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes before his injury.
The Tar Heels have won 11 of their last 12 games, and after their 93-85 win over Syracuse, clinched a top-three seed in the ACC tournament and a double-bye to the quarterfinals.
The Tar Heels are currently tied with Virginia for first place in the ACC.
“Now it’s a tough situation, because you’ve got to be significantly better or I’m not going to put you in there,” Williams said. “It’s the bottom line. What’s best for that team may be what we already have and the rotation we have and the minutes we have. So if you’re going to try to come back at this time of year, you better be coming back really, really good.”
Since Manley’s injury, UNC rotation has shortened some, and freshman forward Nassir Little, sophomore forward Garrison Brooks and junior wing Brandon Robinson have all gotten more minutes — and played well recently.
Leaky Black update
Freshman guard Leaky Black will miss his ninth consecutive game since spraining his ankle against Georgia Tech on Jan. 29.
After his injury, Black was on crutches and in a walking boot. He no longer uses either. Williams said Black still has not practiced in the half court or full court.
“I think Sterling is closer than Leaky,” Williams said. “And yet, Leaky looks good, he’s not limping any more. He just has some strength issues in that foot.”
Black was one of UNC’s better on-ball defenders this season before his injury. He was averaging 2.9 points per game and 2.1 rebounds.
UNC at Clemson
Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.
When: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
