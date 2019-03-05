NC baby killed by babysitter’s boxer-pit bull mix dog, police say

Latest News

By Joe Marusak

March 05, 2019 07:05 PM

A babysitter’s boxer-pit bull mix dog killed a 6-month-old North Carolina baby boy on Tuesday after the sitter went outside to clean her car so they could go for a ride, Salisbury police said Tuesday.

Jacari Long of Lexington died after he was flown by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to a police news release.

The babysitter’s dog bit Jacari after she sat the boy down in her living room and walked outside to clean the backseat of her car at about 2:20 p.m., police said in the release.

The babysitter ran back inside her home in the 700 block of Wilson Road after she heard her mother scream, police said.

Jacari was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center before being flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

Rowan County Animal Control took custody of the dog, police said.

“Salisbury Police are still investigating and no further information will be released at this time,” according to the police news release.

