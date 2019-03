J. Cole to host Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

North Carolina's J. Cole who will host and headline the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh also featuring SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6lack, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Bas, J.I.D., Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earth Gang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and Mez.